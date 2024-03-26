III EOTG Corpsmen and JGSDF Conduct TCCC

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force drop off a simulated casualty to a safe area during a tactical combat casualty care class conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 14, 2024. The TCCC course allows corpsmen and members of National Defense Medical College to rehearse providing effective and efficient medical care to casualties in combat scenarios. EOTG’s mission is to train and evaluate III MEF Marines and allied forces to ensure they are operationally capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

