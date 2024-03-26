Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240321-N-EU502-1083 – Hull Technician 1st Class Jonathan Jusino, from Rome, New York, left, and Ms. Jessica Driskell, the fun boss assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speak to Sailors about the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs during a safety stand-down onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 19:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

