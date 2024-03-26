USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down

240321-N-EU502-1083 – Hull Technician 1st Class Jonathan Jusino, from Rome, New York, left, and Ms. Jessica Driskell, the fun boss assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speak to Sailors about the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs during a safety stand-down onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

