USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down

240321-N-EU502-1059 – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Gilchrist, from Granbury, Texas, right, speaks about hearing protection to Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down provided onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

