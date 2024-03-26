USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down

240321-N-EU502-1023 – Ms. Trina Edwards, the embedded integrated prevention coordinator assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, speaks to Sailors about family relationship management during a safety stand-down onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8308725
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-EU502-1023
|Resolution:
|4385x2923
|Size:
|852.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
