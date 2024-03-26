240321-N-EU502-1023 – Ms. Trina Edwards, the embedded integrated prevention coordinator assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, speaks to Sailors about family relationship management during a safety stand-down onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 19:59 Photo ID: 8308725 VIRIN: 240321-N-EU502-1023 Resolution: 4385x2923 Size: 852.79 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.