240321-N-EU502-1168 – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pet “Shaylee the Dog,” from the “Love On A Leash” program during a safety stand-down onboard Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 19:59
|Photo ID:
|8308734
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-EU502-1168
|Resolution:
|5302x3535
|Size:
|954.5 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Safety Stand-down [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT