Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event [Image 4 of 4]

    Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the Alaska District's Geomatics Section demonstrated their surveying equipment at the district headquarters on Mar. 20, 2024. Teammates had the opportunity to use and learn about the tools that surveyors use in their work.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 19:40
    Photo ID: 8308722
    VIRIN: 240320-A-FN111-1004
    Resolution: 1561x1243
    Size: 394.17 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week
    Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District staff learn about surveying equipment during National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    surveying
    Geomatics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT