Members of the district's Geomatics Section provided a demonstration of the team's equipment to teammates on Mar. 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8308719
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-FN111-1001
|Resolution:
|2436x1389
|Size:
|681.92 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT