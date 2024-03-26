Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the district's Geomatics Section provided a demonstration of the team's equipment to teammates on Mar. 20, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 19:40
    Photo ID: 8308719
    VIRIN: 240320-A-FN111-1001
    Resolution: 2436x1389
    Size: 681.92 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week
    Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District staff learn about surveying equipment during National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event

    TAGS

    USACE
    Surveying
    Geomatics

