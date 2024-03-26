Members of the Alaska District staff learned about surveying equipment used by the Geomatics Section to accomplish their mission. This event occurred in recognition of National Surveyors Week at the district headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8308721
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-FN111-1003
|Resolution:
|2316x1543
|Size:
|581.45 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska District staff learn about surveying equipment during National Surveyors Week [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT