    Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week [Image 2 of 4]

    Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The Alaska District's Geomatics Section provided a demonstration of their equipment and profession at the district headquarters on Mar. 20, 2024. At the event, teammates took the opportunity to learn about the surveying profession and the equipment that it requires.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 19:40
    Photo ID: 8308720
    VIRIN: 240320-A-FN111-1002
    Resolution: 2074x1288
    Size: 613.8 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska District's Geomatics Section presents surveying equipment to staff during National Surveyors Week
    Geomatics Section provides demonstration of equipment in recognition of National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District staff learn about surveying equipment during National Surveyors Week
    Alaska District surveyors demonstrate equipment at headquarters event

    USACE
    surveying
    Geomatics

