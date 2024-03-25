Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Luke Air Force Base key leadership pose for a photo in front of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," following the final act of the Luke Days 2024 Airshow, March 24, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Luke is a fighter pilot training base dedicated to producing the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC
    Luke Days 2024

