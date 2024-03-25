The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," execute a carefully choreographed demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds were officially activated June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke AFB, over 70 years ago. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8308626
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-KJ279-3711
|Resolution:
|3190x3987
|Size:
|428.07 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
