The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," execute a carefully choreographed demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds were officially activated June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke AFB, over 70 years ago. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:00 Photo ID: 8308626 VIRIN: 240324-F-KJ279-3711 Resolution: 3190x3987 Size: 428.07 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.