The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," execute a carefully choreographed demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:00 Photo ID: 8308624 VIRIN: 240324-F-KJ279-3263 Resolution: 3796x4912 Size: 495.64 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.