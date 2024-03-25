Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 4 of 7]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds," execute a carefully choreographed demonstration during the Luke Days airshow on March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8308624
    VIRIN: 240324-F-KJ279-3263
    Resolution: 3796x4912
    Size: 495.64 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC
    Luke Days 2024

