    Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    Luke Days 2024: Day 2

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terris Lee, U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds,” first sergeant, points a light for the Thunderbirds pilots during their performance at the Luke Days 2024 airshow, March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lee has been in the air force since 2003, and his responsibilities as a first sergeant include advising the commander on member conduct and discipline, unit morale and wellbeing, and recognition of all assigned enlisted members. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

