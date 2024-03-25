Luke Days 2024: Day 2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terris Lee, U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the "Thunderbirds,” first sergeant, points a light for the Thunderbirds pilots during their performance at the Luke Days 2024 airshow, March 24, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Lee has been in the air force since 2003, and his responsibilities as a first sergeant include advising the commander on member conduct and discipline, unit morale and wellbeing, and recognition of all assigned enlisted members. (U.S Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US