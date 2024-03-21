Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining a Bomber Task Force [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintaining a Bomber Task Force

    DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. David Batchelor, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 05:16
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Diego Garcia
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    bomber task force pacific
    B-52

