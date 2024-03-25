Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining a Bomber Task Force [Image 4 of 7]

    Maintaining a Bomber Task Force

    DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jack Turnerperkins, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 05:16
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
    PACAF
    Diego Garcia
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    bomber task force pacific
    B-52

