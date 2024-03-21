Maintaining a Bomber Task Force

Airman 1st Class Jack Turner-Perkins, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works on a A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 23, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

