The 700th Contracting Squadron Leadership team attend a meeting about upcoming events at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 700th CONS leadership team manages a variety of tasks such as upcoming contracts, status of contracts and required items needed by units across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
700th CONS, the procurement people
