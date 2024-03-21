The 700th Contracting Squadron Leadership team attend a meeting about upcoming events at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 700th CONS leadership team manages a variety of tasks such as upcoming contracts, status of contracts and required items needed by units across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 02:41 Photo ID: 8307120 VIRIN: 240313-F-JM042-1094 Resolution: 6048x3387 Size: 7.47 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 700th CONS, the procurement people [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.