700th CONS, the procurement people

Members of the 700th Contracting Squadron pose for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 700th CONS is responsible for many of the units stationed around the Kaiserslautern Military Community and abroad, ensuring units have the things they need to accomplish their individual missions, contributing to the U.S. Air Forces overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE