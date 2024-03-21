Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    700th CONS, the procurement people

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 700th Contracting Squadron pose for a photo at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 13, 2024. The 700th CONS is responsible for many of the units stationed around the Kaiserslautern Military Community and abroad, ensuring units have the things they need to accomplish their individual missions, contributing to the U.S. Air Forces overall mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    contract
    contracting
    procurement
    700th Contracting Squadron
    700th CONS

