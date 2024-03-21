Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    700th CONS, the procurement people [Image 3 of 6]

    700th CONS, the procurement people

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vida Alvarez, 700th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, advises Senior Airman Wilfredo Padilla Flores, 700th CONS contracting specialist, on a task at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 13, 2024. Alvarez is responsible for ensuring her team performs the proper tasks and ensures they receive guidance when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    This work, 700th CONS, the procurement people [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

