700th CONS, the procurement people

Many organizations are referred to as operating like a machine. They work day-in and day-out as the gears and cogs turn to achieve the individual purposes of serving the larger apparatus. With all the nuts and bolts and other parts of the machine operating at a fast pace, it requires a lubricant to continue functioning properly. This ingredient is simple and obvious, but absolutely critical in the overall success of the mission. This machine is the 86th Airlift Wing and the lubricant is cold hard cash. Who provides this essential service to the 86th AW? That would be the men and women of the 700th Contracting Squadron.



Contracting squadrons around the U.S. Air Force prepare, negotiate and award contracts to different companies to ensure mission essential services are able to carry out their duties and be paid and guarantee money is spent in an appropriate way to verify they avoid negligent or unethical use of U.S. government funds.



The 700th CONS originated as the 7000th Procurement Squadron in 1974 and throughout its history they have been responsible for procuring most of the materials needed to accomplish the various missions for units around the Kaiserslautern Military Community and Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



“Our mission is one that every unit on base relies on,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ronald Abbate, 700th CONS operations superintendent. “We have our hands in pretty much every organization on base. We have to get them the stuff they need to do their jobs and accomplish the mission.”



Abbate emphasized the critical role their mission plays in supporting every unit on the base, underscoring their broad reach and essential function.



“We are responsible for a lot of units all over the place,” Alvarez said. “We have to ensure each and every unit is supplied. That can be difficult at times, especially at the end of the fiscal year. We juggle a lot of different requests and it doesn’t matter how difficult it is, we still get it done.”



At the heart of the squadron's mission is adaptability. In an ever-evolving landscape, they must remain agile and responsive, capable of navigating complex regulations and swiftly adjusting to shifting priorities. Whether it's sourcing critical medical supplies during humanitarian missions or acquiring cutting-edge technology to enhance combat capabilities, the 700th CONS stands ready to meet the Air Force's diverse needs with precision and efficiency.



“Our customers' needs are always changing,” said Staff Sgt. Vida Alvarez, 700th CONS contracting specialist. “Since our customers' requirements are changing we have to also change our processes. We have to be flexible to do our jobs or else we cannot provide the services the base needs.”



As requirements shift, she stresses the importance of corresponding changes in processes to ensure the squadron remains responsive and capable of meeting the base's demands. Building on this sentiment, Abbate underscores the significance of diversity within the squadron. Highlighting the array of cultures and personalities present among their team, Abbate suggests that diversity serves as a catalyst for innovation.



“We have a very diverse group of people here from various backgrounds,” Abbate said. “This is critical for us because you never know who can have the next big idea that can help us navigate an issue and become a new standard. We are always open to new ideas and fostering an environment where our Airmen can grow and become the leaders of the future the Air Force needs.”



The 700th CONS epitomizes resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication in ensuring the operational success of the 86th AW. Their tireless efforts behind the scenes underscore the intricate interplay of individuals and units that collectively uphold the mission and project power across the globe.

