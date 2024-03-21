Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB squadron selected as a finalist in Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award [Image 6 of 6]

    VSFB squadron selected as a finalist in Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award

    VANDENBERG SFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The U.S. Air Force Air Force Manpower, Personnel & Services Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award evaluation team speaks to 30th Force Support Squadron personnel who maintain the Vandenberg Dining Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2024. The 30th Force Support Squadron has been selected as one of two finalists to compete for the award. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8306931
    VIRIN: 240319-F-EI087-3281
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 756.23 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SFB, CA, US
    FSS
    Space Force
    30th Force Support Squadron
    SLD30
    30th FSS

