VSFB squadron selected as a finalist in Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award

Photo By Jennifer Green-Lanchoney | The U.S. Air Force Air Force Manpower, Personnel & Services Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award evaluation team speaks to 30th Force Support Squadron personnel who maintain the Vandenberg Dining Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2024. The 30th Force Support Squadron has been selected as one of two finalists to compete for the award. (Courtesy Photo)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Space Launch Delta 30’s 30th Force Support Squadron has been selected as one of two finalists to compete for the prestigious Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for best small installation FSS.



As a finalist, Vandenberg welcomed evaluators from Air Force Manpower, Personnel & Services for a site visit last week to evaluate 30th FSS’s 420 military and civilians, in nine diverse flights on their ability to support the Guardians and Airmen who are a part of Space Launch Delta 30 and mission partner units.



“Our selection as a finalist truly validates our squadron’s dedication to leading, developing, and serving the Vandenberg Community,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Houser, 30th FSS commander. “I’m immensely proud and inspired by the professionalism demonstrated by our team. Their unwavering commitment to uplifting the morale of our base personnel and their families shines through in every aspect of their work. Whether it’s through organizing novel events, delivering essential services with compassion, or implementing innovative support programs, their dedication to excellence has undoubtedly enriched the lives of those we serve.”



Award evaluation criteria includes how the squadron provides support to Vandenberg units, demonstrates outstanding professionalism and commitment to world class customer service, and the ability to innovate and perform beyond typical expectations. The 30th FSS team has proven that they excel in each of these areas in support of the base’s more than 8,000 service members, families and civilian employees, and approximately 25,000 retirees who live locally.



"Our 30th FSS team plays a vital role in improving the well-being of our Guardians, Airmen, and their families at Vandenberg Space Force Base," said Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "They embrace significant responsibilities with a spirit of innovation and a strong sense of teamwork. I am not surprised they have been selected to compete for this award – they are an amazing team across all of their missions."



During the past year, the 30th FSS team took swift action to revitalize the base's quality of life. They organized the Summer ROCKFEST and hosted events for the community like a Murder Mystery dinner and an Ultimate Gameshow. Additionally, they renovated the Pacific Coast Center, preserving Vandenberg SFB’s heritage while enhancing a versatile space for both professional and social gatherings.



“30th FSS has done a tremendous job this past year, providing innovative programs and events to improve the morale and welfare of our Airmen and Guardians. As a mission partner on Vandenberg SFB there is no difference in their support,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Space Forces-Space commander. “30th FSS is a critical part of ensuring we can execute our critical national mission. As a two-time wing commander with a Eubank winning FSS, I can attest that SLD 30 FSS is the best of the best.”



Also charged with developing the community, the 30th FSS team worked to increase education accessibility here in 2023 by attracting Purdue Global, National University, and the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) to maintain a full-time presence at the Vandenberg Education Center, opening the door to new scholastic and future career opportunities for members across the installation.



If selected to receive the Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for best small installation FSS, the team will be notified in the next couple months.