VSFB squadron selected as a finalist in Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award

The U.S. Air Force Air Force Manpower, Personnel & Services Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award evaluation team speaks to 30th Force Support Squadron personnel who maintain the base pool at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 19, 2024. The 30th Force Support Squadron has been selected as one of two finalists to compete for the award and was evaluated on their ability to support units, demonstrate outstanding professionalism and commitment to world class customer service, and the ability to innovate and perform beyond typical expectations. (Courtesy Photo)

