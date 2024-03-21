America’s First Corps Band played a New Orleans-style performance at the Seafair Torchlight Parade in Seattle, Washington, August 3, 2023. The Seafair Parade is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Joshua Oh)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8306872
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-MT371-6199
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|993.06 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Corps’ Commitment to the Community they Call Home
