Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    America’s First Corps Band played a New Orleans-style performance at the Seafair Torchlight Parade in Seattle, Washington, August 3, 2023. The Seafair Parade is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Joshua Oh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8306872
    VIRIN: 230803-A-MT371-6199
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 993.06 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience
    2022 I Corps Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks football game
    7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game
    7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game
    2023 Seattle Seafair Torchlight Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Corps&rsquo; Commitment to the Community they Call Home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Outreach
    jblm
    Community Connector Program
    Community relations (COMREL)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT