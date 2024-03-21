Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 I Corps Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks football game [Image 2 of 5]

    2022 I Corps Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks football game

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of America’s First Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, administered the Oath of Enlistment to new recruits during a Salute to Service at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, October 30, 2022. The Salute to Service is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Christina Westover)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 19:51
    Photo ID: 8306868
    VIRIN: 221030-A-HS465-2243
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 584.9 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 I Corps Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks football game [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach
    jblm
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    Community relations (COMREL)

