2022 I Corps Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks football game

Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of America’s First Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, administered the Oath of Enlistment to new recruits during a Salute to Service at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, October 30, 2022. The Salute to Service is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Christina Westover)

