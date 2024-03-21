Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience [Image 1 of 5]

    2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Students from Gig Harbor High School and Peninsula High School visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to experience a day in the life of U.S. Army professionals. They were visited by the command teams from Madigan Army Medical Center and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, starting with a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital followed by close-up views of the AH-64 Apache and the UH-60 Black Hawk. Students were treated to lunch at Courage Inn Dining Facility followed by an overview of military education benefits to conclude their tour. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Richard Carlisi)

    This work, 2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps&rsquo; Commitment to the Community they Call Home

