2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience

Students from Gig Harbor High School and Peninsula High School visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to experience a day in the life of U.S. Army professionals. They were visited by the command teams from Madigan Army Medical Center and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, starting with a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital followed by close-up views of the AH-64 Apache and the UH-60 Black Hawk. Students were treated to lunch at Courage Inn Dining Facility followed by an overview of military education benefits to conclude their tour. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Richard Carlisi)

Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US