Students from Gig Harbor High School and Peninsula High School visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to experience a day in the life of U.S. Army professionals. They were visited by the command teams from Madigan Army Medical Center and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, starting with a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital followed by close-up views of the AH-64 Apache and the UH-60 Black Hawk. Students were treated to lunch at Courage Inn Dining Facility followed by an overview of military education benefits to conclude their tour. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Richard Carlisi)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 19:52
|Photo ID:
|8306866
|VIRIN:
|240116-A-NQ680-8185
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|640.06 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 JBLM Educators tour provided high school students with hands-on experience [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Corps’ Commitment to the Community they Call Home
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT