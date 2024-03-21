7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game

Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, commander of 7th Infantry Division, administered the Oath of Enlistment to a new generation of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines during a Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field, Washington, November 16, 2023. The Salute to Service is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson, 7th Infantry Division unit public affairs representative)

