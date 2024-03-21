Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game [Image 4 of 5]

    7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, commander of 7th Infantry Division, administered the Oath of Enlistment to a new generation of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines during a Salute to Service Seattle Seahawks game at Lumen Field, Washington, November 16, 2023. The Salute to Service is part of I Corps’ community connector initiative bringing together the Army and local communities. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson, 7th Infantry Division unit public affairs representative)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8306871
    VIRIN: 231116-A-HS465-9806
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 336.15 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General administers oath of enlistment at Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service football game [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMREL (community relations)
    Community Outreach
    jblm
    ICorps
    Community relations (COMREL)

