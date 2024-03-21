Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter'

Volunteers hold signs during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. Forty-three volunteers and 10 members of Team Travis leadership promoted the “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign to members on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024