    Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 7 of 8]

    Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter'

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Pandora Vamvakas, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant officer in charge of the aircraft maintenance, holds a sign during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. Forty-three volunteers and 10 members of Team Travis leadership promoted the “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign to members on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8306555
    VIRIN: 240321-F-YT028-1279
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mental Health
    USAF
    You Matter

