U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Pandora Vamvakas, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant officer in charge of the aircraft maintenance, holds a sign during a “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. Forty-three volunteers and 10 members of Team Travis leadership promoted the “You Matter” mental health awareness campaign to members on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26 Photo ID: 8306555 VIRIN: 240321-F-YT028-1279 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.07 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.