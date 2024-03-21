Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 6 of 8]

    Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter'

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cerenity Ferrell, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, checks an ID card at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. Gaining entry to military installations depends on policy and activities conducted on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26
    VIRIN: 240321-F-YT028-1247
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Mental Health
    USAF
    You Matter

