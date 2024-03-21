U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cerenity Ferrell, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, checks an ID card at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. Gaining entry to military installations depends on policy and activities conducted on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26 Photo ID: 8306553 VIRIN: 240321-F-YT028-1247 Resolution: 8073x5382 Size: 1.06 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter' [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.