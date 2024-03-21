Team Travis lets Airmen know 'You Matter'

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Aptekar, 60th Mission Support Group commander, greets members entering the base during a “You Matter” mental health campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 21, 2024. During the event, leaders handed out Helping Agency Wingman Cards while volunteers showed their support to their fellow Airmen by holding signs with words of encouragement written on them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

