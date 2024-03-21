Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course [Image 7 of 8]

    NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course

    U.S. COAST GUARD STATION CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Students of the Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Techniques, SCAT, course participate in classroom discussion at U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston, South Carolina, March 20, 2024. More than 20 students from federal and state agencies as well as industry partners learned the techniques, tactics and procedures to assess an area impacted by an oil or hazardous product spill or discharge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:21
    Location: U.S. COAST GUARD STATION CHARLESTON, SC, US
