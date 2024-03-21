NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course

Students of the Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Techniques, SCAT, course participate in classroom discussion at U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston, South Carolina, March 20, 2024. More than 20 students from federal and state agencies as well as industry partners learned the techniques, tactics and procedures to assess an area impacted by an oil or hazardous product spill or discharge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

