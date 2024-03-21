Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course [Image 6 of 8]

    NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course

    SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Jacqueline Michel, Research Planning Inc. president and Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Techniques training instructor, teaches her students assessment techniques during the SCAT course at Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, March 20, 2024. From classroom instruction to hands-on shoreline training, the attendees were equipped with the tools and the talent to evaluate and clean up an oil spill in many different environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:21
    VIRIN: 240320-F-DY859-1155
    Location: SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC, US
    USCG
    NOAA
    SCAT
    Shoreline Cleanup

