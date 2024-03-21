Instructors and students of the Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Techniques, SCAT, course pose for a photo after conducting hands-on training at Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, March 20, 2024. More than 20 students from federal and state agencies as well as industry partners learned the techniques, tactics and procedures to assess an area impacted by an oil or hazardous product spill or discharge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8306513 VIRIN: 240320-F-DY859-1451 Resolution: 5043x3355 Size: 4.47 MB Location: SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NOAA, Coast Guard conduct shoreline cleanup course [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.