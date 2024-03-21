Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sailors Swap Patches with Singapore Navy [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sailors Swap Patches with Singapore Navy

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (March 15, 2024) – Mineman 3rd Class Jose Tovar, from Douglas, Georgia, displays freshly traded patches and challenge coins with a Singapore Navy Sailor on the quarterdeck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26while in port Singapore, March 15. Trading challenge coins, patches and uniform items is a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes mutual respect and friendship among service members of different nations. The traded items also serve as unique mementos from a Sailor’s time spent overseas. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 03:42
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    morale
    Singapore
    Changi Naval Base
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS 26

