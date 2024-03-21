USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sailors Swap Patches with Singapore Navy

SINGAPORE (March 15, 2024) – (left to right) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Diego Chavez, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jeffery Miller, and Lt. Seth Adams, pilot, trade patches and challenge coins with Republic of Singapore Navy Sailors on the quarterdeck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), while in port Singapore, March 15. Trading challenge coins, patches and uniform items is a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes mutual respect and friendship among service members of different nations. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

