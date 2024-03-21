SINGAPORE (March 15, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors with the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) display newly-traded patches with Republic of Singapore Navy Sailors on the quarterdeck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) while in port Singapore, March 15. Trading challenge coins, patches and uniform items is a long-standing military tradition that symbolizes mutual respect and friendship among service members of different nations. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8305053 VIRIN: 240315-N-KY377-2001 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 2.84 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sailors Swap Patches with Singapore Navy [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.