    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention [Image 1 of 4]

    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Capt. Gervy Alota, the commander of Missile Warning Center, Colorado, speaks with Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison, the leading chief petty officer of marketing and advertising at Navy Recruiting Command, at the National Society of Black Engineers conference, March 22, 2024 in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)

