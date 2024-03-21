Capt. Gervy Alota speaks with National Society of Black Engineers conference attendees March 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8304844
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-TT671-1273
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
