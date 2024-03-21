Sailors from Navy Recruiting Command media outreach team talk at the National Society of Black Engineers conference, March 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8304843
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-TT671-1216
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT