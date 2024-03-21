Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention [Image 3 of 4]

    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Sailors from Navy Recruiting Command media outreach team talk at the National Society of Black Engineers conference, March 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8304843
    VIRIN: 240322-N-TT671-1216
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention
    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention
    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention
    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRC Outreach Team partners with National Society of Black Engineers in Atlanta Convention

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    Engineer
    Navy Leadership
    NSBE50
    Recrutitiing
    Talking Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT