SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Levi, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, instructs members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti Batallion d’intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion, or BIR) March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. With assistance from the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), the bilateral training reinforced the partnership between the U.S. and Djibouti militaries and sharpened land navigation skills of the BIR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

