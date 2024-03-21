Members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti Batallion d’intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) point out various features on a map during multinational training with U.S. Air Force counterparts March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The joint training, conducted by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s Joint Personnel Recovery Team, served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8304767
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-OP101-1062
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|ALI OUNEY, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
