    SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills [Image 6 of 7]

    SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills

    ALI OUNEY, DJIBOUTI

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti Batallion d’intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) point out various features on a map during multinational training with U.S. Air Force counterparts March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The joint training, conducted by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s Joint Personnel Recovery Team, served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

