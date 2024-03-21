Members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti Batallion d’intervention rapide (Rapid Intervention Battalion) point out various features on a map during multinational training with U.S. Air Force counterparts March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The joint training, conducted by the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s Joint Personnel Recovery Team, served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 Location: ALI OUNEY, DJ SERE specialists sharpen FAD's land navigation skills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne