    SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills [Image 1 of 7]

    SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills

    ALI OUNEY, DJIBOUTI

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Levi, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, sets up maps for a land navigation course March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness for the Rapid Intervention Battalion (Batallion d’intervention rapide), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Location: ALI OUNEY, DJ
    SERE
    FAD
    JPRC
    BIR
    Ali Ouney
    406 AEW

