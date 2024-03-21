SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Levi, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, sets up maps for a land navigation course March 21, 2024, at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The land navigation training increased partner readiness for the Rapid Intervention Battalion (Batallion d’intervention rapide), a Djiboutian army crisis response force, while enhancing the enduring U.S. and Djibouti relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8304762
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-OP101-1003
|Resolution:
|6562x4375
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|ALI OUNEY, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
