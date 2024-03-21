U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Levi, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape operations noncommissioned officer in charge, reviews a map with members of the Armed Forces of Djibouti Rapid Intervention Battalion (Batallion d’intervention rapide, or BIR March 21, 2024 at Ali Ouney, Djibouti. The bilateral training served to strengthen the enduring partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces in order tocounter transnational threats and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8304763 VIRIN: 240321-F-OP101-1030 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.55 MB Location: ALI OUNEY, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE specialists sharpen FAD’s land navigation skills [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.