Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2024: Family Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Luke Days 2024: Family Day

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. (right), U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” aircrew flight equipment specialist, meets with Arizona Cardinals players, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days is headlined by the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the USAF Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8304576
    VIRIN: 240322-F-RL243-1891
    Resolution: 5454x3409
    Size: 794.18 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2024: Family Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Days 2024: Family Day
    Luke Days 2024: Family Day
    Luke Days 2024: Family Day
    Luke Days 2024: Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT