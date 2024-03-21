Luke Days 2024: Family Day

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard executes a “ready-in” formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a diamond formation flyover overhead, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

