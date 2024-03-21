U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Teddrick Thibodeaux (right), U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” aircrew flight equipment specialist, meets BJ Olulari (left), Arizona Cardinals linebacker, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days is headlined by the USAF F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the USAF Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 22:40 Photo ID: 8304575 VIRIN: 240322-F-RL243-1680 Resolution: 5784x3976 Size: 1.02 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Days 2024: Family Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.