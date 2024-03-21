Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke Days 2024: Family Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke Days 2024: Family Day

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard executes a “ready-in” formation while U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the U.S. Air Force Demonstration team, the “Thunderbirds,” perform a flyover overhead, March 22, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base Arizona. The collaborative showcase between the Thunderbirds and the USAF Honor Guard underscores the highest standards of precision, honor, and aerial prowess, reinforcing the USAF's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

