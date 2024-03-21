Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor assists with Balikatan 2024 logistics operations [Image 9 of 9]

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor assists with Balikatan 2024 logistics operations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's Ocean Terminals team works alongside U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Army, and civilian mission partners to load and secure nearly 400 pieces of equipment and containers that will soon be used in Exercise Balikatan 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). This year's exercise will include France for the first time in 40 years and will focus on joint maritime activities. Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8304557
    VIRIN: 240321-N-ZK564-4398
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor assists with Balikatan 2024 logistics operations [Image 9 of 9], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

