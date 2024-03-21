NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's Ocean Terminals team works alongside U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Army, and civilian mission partners to load and secure nearly 400 pieces of equipment and containers that will soon be used in Exercise Balikatan 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). This year's exercise will include France for the first time in 40 years and will focus on joint maritime activities. Balikatan is a Tagalog term that means “shoulder-to-shoulder” or “sharing the load together.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 21:06 Photo ID: 8304550 VIRIN: 240321-N-ZK564-2709 Resolution: 6480x4320 Size: 3.13 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor assists with Balikatan 2024 logistics operations [Image 9 of 9], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.